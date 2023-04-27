Lake in the Hills fire sends one resident to hospital with minor burns

One person was taken to the hospital with minor burns following a fire Thursday morning in Lake in the Hills, fire officials said.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded at 8:23 a.m. Thursday to a structure fire in the 2200 block of Litchfield Lane where crews found a two-story, single-family home with a fire in the two-car attached garage, according to a news release.

According to the release, the homeowner was in the front yard and confirmed everyone was out of the house. The fire was extinguished "within minutes" of arrival.

The house sustained minor fire damage to the garage and smoke damage inside the home. The residence remained habitable, and damage is estimated at $20,000.

The home had working smoke detectors, which alerted the homeowner of the fire. Authorities said the fire remains under investigation but does not appear suspicious.

A person from the home was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital with minor burns to their arms.

The Huntley Fire Protection District was assisted by crews from Algonquin, Crystal Lake, Woodstock, Fox River Grove, Hampshire and Marengo, either at the scene or covering its stations should other emergency calls come in.