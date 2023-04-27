Bicyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

A 60-year-old bicyclist from Grayslake was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle early Thursday in Vernon Hills.

Police said they were called to Butterfield Road south of Golf Road at 4:17 a.m. A bicyclist was traveling south on Butterfield in the roadway when he was struck by a car that did not stop after the crash, police said.

The bicyclist remained in critical condition Thursday afternoon at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, police said.

According to police, the vehicle and driver were identified through a combination of evidence at the scene and imagery captured on an automated license plate reader.

The driver, whom authorities did not name, was taken to police headquarters but later released. A decision regarding potential charges is to be determined as the investigation continues, police said.