Glenview police: Take your keys, lock your car

The Glenview Police Department on April 18 reported two recent cases of stolen vehicles. The first theft occurred April 13 in a commercial parking lot on West Lake Avenue. The second theft was on April 14 from a residential lot on Rugen Road.

In both cases, the vehicle owners left their keys inside their cars and in at least one of the cases the owner said the vehicle had been unlocked.