Clousing, Bray-Parker to be sworn into Wheaton City Council seats

Newly reelected and incoming Wheaton City Council members will be sworn into office next week.

Brad Clousing will take his seat on the dais for the first time on Monday, May 1. City Councilwoman Erica Bray-Parker and Mayor Phil Suess, who had no opponent in the this month's municipal election, will begin their second terms.

Bray-Parker, a high school civics teacher, was the top vote-getter in the three-person race for two at-large seats on the council. Clousing, a real estate broker and lifelong resident of Wheaton, won the other seat, his first elected office.

The public is invited to meet Clousing, Bray-Parker and the mayor during a reception from 6 to 6:45 p.m. in the Gamon Room of City Hall, 303 W. Wesley St., and then attend the swearing-in ceremony at 7 p.m. in the second-floor council chambers.

The city council is comprised of two at-large members who are elected to represent the entire community and one member for each of Wheaton's four voting districts. The four district seats will be up for election in 2025.