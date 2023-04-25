Cook County correctional officer charged in deadly Niles shooting

A Cook County correctional officer faces a first-degree murder charge stemming from the deadly shooting of an acquaintance early Sunday outside a Niles nightclub, police said Tuesday.

Alan Kettina, 25, of Northbrook, is scheduled to appear in bond court later today in connection with the killing of Mark H. Asber, 22, of Niles.

Niles police said Tuesday the slaying occurred when a dispute between the two men escalated and Kettina shot Asber at about 1 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a nightclub on the 8800 block of Milwaukee Avenue.

The Cook County medical examiner's office reported Monday that Asber died from a gunshot wound to the chest, and determined his death was a homicide.