Schaumburg considers three years of 3.5% raises for village's firefighter/paramedics

Schaumburg trustees on Tuesday will consider a proposed three-year contract with the village's firefighters offering annual raises of 3.5%, for an overall added cost of $1.2 million above the terms of the current contract.

If approved, the contract would take effect on May 1 at the start of the village's new budget year. The raises would take effect on that date in 2024 and 2025, as well.

The contract's added costs include the addition of holiday pay to the 24-hour shifts of the Friday after Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve -- an estimated cost increase of $18,500 for each of those days.

A nonsalary change to the new contract is a requirement of an annual blood draw to provide for early detection of medical conditions for which firefighters experience a higher risk.

The proposed document makes a change to the previous sick leave clause by allowing employees to use up to half their annual accrued time to care for an eligible family member's illness or injury, reflecting current state law.

The contract also would allow unpaid bereavement time for eligible family members and situations under the updated Family Bereavement Leave Act.

The tentative agreement was ratified by the members of the Schaumburg Professional Firefighters Association, Local 4092, on April 16.

Assistant Village Manager Paula Hewson said negotiations went smoothly, as is usual with the firefighters union.

"It was very quick," she said. "Two meetings. The group came in with very reasonable requests."

Union President Lance Lovato agreed.

"It was one of the best processes I've ever been through," he said, adding that he has experience with such talks from the private sector.

The health screening factor was one that met with much support, Lovato said. Fire Chief Jim Walters had told firefighters of the success his former department in Skokie had with useful early detection, he added.

The union consists of 101 members of the rank of both firefighter and lieutenant. There is a separate union for fire command staff.