Police: Man killed outside of Niles nightclub knew the shooter

A man fatally shot early Sunday outside a Niles nightclub knew his suspected killer before their deadly encounter, police said Monday.

Niles police identified the shooting victim as Mark H. Asber, 22, of Niles, and said they are working with the Cook County state's attorney's office on the ongoing investigation.

A suspect, identified only as a 25-year-old Northbrook man, was taken into custody Sunday but has not been charged.

According to police, officers were called to the 8800 block of Milwaukee Avenue at about 1:03 a.m. Sunday in response to a reported shooting. They arrived to find Asber in the club's parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.

Asber was taken from the scene to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated event and there is no threat to the public.