McHenry police searching for 28-year-old last seen Saturday morning

Gustavo Guzman-Perez, 28, was reported missing after being last seen early Saturday morning, April 22, 2023, in McHenry. Police are searching for him. Courtesy of the McHenry Police Department

McHenry police are looking for a 28-year-old man who was reported missing after last being seen Saturday morning in McHenry, police said.

Gustavo Guzman-Perez, 28, was last seen about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of North Green Street in McHenry, according to a social media post from the McHenry County Police Department on Sunday.

Police, along with the McHenry County Emergency Management Agency, will be active in the area of the McHenry Country Club as part of the search, according to the post.

Officials said they won't need assistance from the public. But they are asking people to call the police department at (815) 363-2200 with any information on Guzman-Perez's whereabouts.