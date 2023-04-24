Feds accuse Elburn-area man of sexually exploiting children

An Elburn-area man accused of possessing child pornography is now facing a federal charge of sexual exploitation of children.

Shaun Healy, 43, was arrested on April 4 by federal authorities. Officials say that Healy posed as a girl and got at least 29 underage girls to send him sexually explicit photos and videos via Snapchat.

And in at least two cases, he threatened to publicize the images if the girls did not continue sending him photos of themselves, according to the federal complaint.

Healy had been free on bond for a December 2022 case in Kane County, where he was charged with possession of child pornography. Kane County prosecutors dropped that case last week because of the federal charge.

Federal court documents say that a search of Healy's iPhone showed 95 hidden photo folders, each labeled with a Snapchat user's name. There were more than 100 images and videos, authorities allege. They also allege that he saved maps of the users' locations. And for one girl, he had a photo of her in an elementary school uniform, even though she had not sent him the image, authorities allege.

The investigation began after a woman told Indiana State Police that her 14-year-old daughter was being extorted. They learned the suspect was in Illinois, and the Illinois attorney general 's office determined the internet user was in an unincorporated area near Elburn.

Victims were from other states and British Columbia.

Healy is due to appear in federal court Wednesday.

Prosecutors want Healy held without bail. A judge had set bond at $100,000 on April 11 but stayed Healy's release. Prosecutors contend that his parents, with whom he now lives, are not technically astute enough and physically strong enough to prevent Healy from using Internet-capable devices, as the conditions of his bond require.

Authorities also allege that Healy's estranged wife reported that he contacted her via Facebook Messenger while he was out on bond for the Kane County case. At the time, he was prohibited from using any internet app that could share files.

If convicted, Healy could be sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison.