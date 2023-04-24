DuPage prosecutor: High-speed police chases reaching 'epidemic proportions'

A 24-year-old man faces a string of charges in connection with a high-speed police chase that began in Warrenville and ended with his SUV going airborne and crashing in an Aurora neighborhood, authorities said Monday.

Felipe Galindo has been charged with a felony count of aggravated fleeing or eluding a police officer, a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence and 13 additional misdemeanor and petty driving offenses.

The Aurora man remained held Monday in DuPage County jail on $100,000 bail. He would have to post $10,000 to be released from custody.

Last week's pursuit is the latest in a rash of high-speed chases across the Western suburbs. DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin planned to meet with state lawmakers in Springfield Tuesday to discuss the issue, among a number of other topics, and what can be done legislatively, spokesman Paul Darrah said.

Last year, Berlin's office prosecuted 82 felony cases of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer -- up from 54 in 2021 and 51 the year prior, Darrah said.

Earlier this month, a West Chicago driver led an officer on a high-speed chase through a shopping mall, a residential area, over a grassy hill and into an apartment complex, prosecutors said.

"The recent wave of individuals fleeing from the police is reaching epidemic proportions," Berlin said in a statement Monday. "As I have said before, driving is a privilege, not a right. It is a privilege that if abused, can lead to deadly consequences. We have been lucky thus far in this regard, but it is my fear that our luck may soon run out. I cannot stress this enough, if you hear sirens and see flashing lights behind you, pull over. Leading the police on a high-speed chase will only make matters worse."

The most recent example came last Friday night, when a Warrenville police officer saw a purple Chevrolet Trailblazer, later determined to be driven by Galindo, traveling west on Butterfield Road at 74 miles per hour, prosecutors said. The posted speed limit on Butterfield Road is 45 mph.

When the officer turned on his emergency lights and sirens, the Trailblazer accelerated, authorities said.

Galindo drove onto I-88, ultimately reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour before exiting at Eola Road, prosecutors said. During the pursuit, Galindo drove over a sidewalk, drove against traffic and drove over a median, causing the SUV to go airborne before crashing at Grand Boulevard and Miller Avenue in Aurora, prosecutors said. After crashing, Galindo managed to run away, only to be found a short time later in a nearby backyard and taken into custody.

When officers searched the Trailblazer, they found an open container of alcohol, prosecutors said.

Kane County court records show Galindo was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer at least 21 mph over the speed limit and aggravated fleeing and eluding police on April 12. Both are felony charges.

On Jan. 18, Galindo was charged with misdemeanor attempted aggravated assault. In 2018, he was charged with felony illegal gun possession and resisting a peace officer. He also was charged with illegal street gang contact in 2017, theft in 2019 and misdemeanor domestic violence in 2022.

Galindo is next due in court for his arraignment in front of DuPage Judge Daniel Guerin on May 15.

• Daily Herald staff writer Susan Sarkauskas contributed to this report