Cement truck crash in Inverness sends driver to hospital

A cement truck overturned on the far west side of Inverness Monday afternoon. The truck's driver was hospitalized. Courtesy of ABC 7

A cement truck driver needed to be rescued by firefighters after his truck overturned at 2 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Barrington and Bradwell roads on the west side of Inverness.

The cement truck rolled over onto the driver's-side door so first responders needed to cut away the truck's steering wheel to free the man, said Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District Chief Scott Motisi.

The driver of the cement truck was stabilized by paramedics and taken to Ascension St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, Motisi said.

Motisi said a car was also involved in the crash but that driver wasn't injured.

Even though the cement truck was fully loaded, Motisi said, a major cleanup wasn't necessary because only some concrete fell out.

"We were very fortunate," Motisi said. "So was the driver."

The crash is being investigated by the Inverness Police Department, who did not immediately return a call for comment.