Northbrook man in custody after fatal shooting outside Niles nightclub

A 25-year-old Northbrook man is in custody in connection with a deadly shooting early Sunday morning outside a Niles nightclub.

According to Niles police, officers and first responders were called to a reported shooting in the 8800 block of Milwaukee Avenue at about 1:03 a.m. Sunday. They arrived to find the victim, a 22-year-old Niles man, in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.

The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken from the scene to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

The suspect, who has not been named by police, was located at the scene and taken into custody, authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing, but police said the shooting appears to be an isolated event and there is no threat to the public.