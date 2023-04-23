Mental fitness exam ordered for Lake Villa man charged in McHenry shootings

A McHenry County judge has ordered a mental fitness examination for a Lake Villa man accused of opening fire at homes and vehicles in McHenry last month, court records show.

Nicholas C. Lopardo, 25, is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, as well as aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied building, possession of a stolen vehicle and stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a criminal complaint.

Citing the charges and past convictions, Assistant McHenry County State's Attorney Hunter Jones wrote in court documents that Lopardo "poses a real and present threat to the physical safety of any person ... and that no combination of conditions of bail can reasonably assure the physical safety of any other person or persons."

According to prosecutors, Lopardo was observed "drinking heavily" in the early morning hours of March 31 while in possession of a .357-caliber handgun at a house party in McHenry.

"After making a sexual advance upon a female, which was rejected, (Lopardo) walked outside to the front yard area of the residence and fired multiple rounds in the yard before leaving the scene in a black Jaguar sedan," according to court papers filed by prosecutors.

Authorities say that led to a short police chase, Lopardo abandoning his Jaguar and allegedly stealing a Chevrolet Tahoe, which he used to ram a gate on McHenry County Conservation District property. Once inside the gate, he left the Tahoe and entered a building where he fired at least 10 gunshots, according to prosecutors.

Later while driving north on Barreville Road in McHenry, Lopardo shot at and struck three occupied vehicles, one driven by a mail carrier, another a McHenry police vehicle and the third a McHenry County Sheriff's Office vehicle, authorities allege.

Residents in a nearby neighborhood called in reports of gunfire and a man "walking around the neighborhood and attempting to gain access to homes. One video depicts (Lopardo) raising a gun and firing," according to prosecutors.

An attempt to reach Lopardo's attorney was not successful.

Lopardo is due back in court May 11.