Suburban Skyview: New Carvana vending machine in Schaumburg

It's a one-of-a-kind experience, online auto dealer Carvana says of its 12-tier glass "vending machine," and the one along I-90 between Roselle and Meacham roads is certainly an eye-catcher.

The company is working on finalizing a few details, but it'll be opening soon at 1717 Penny Lane in Schaumburg.

The tower has a mechanical elevator with four pallets per level and can hold 43 cars. After making an online purchase, customers choose the vending machine option and make an appointment to meet a customer advocate. They receive an oversized commemorative coin, which is used to begin the vending process.

The company is excited about the positive response it has been getting from village officials and in the community, Carvana's communications coordinator Emily Adams said, and there will be a grand opening event once the new Schaumburg tower is up and running.

Schaumburg is the 37th vending machine location in the country. Carvana opened its first Illinois tower in 2019 in Oak Brook -- an eight-story glass structure on Enterprise Drive that can hold up to 27 vehicles.

For information, visit Carvana.com.

