Two inmates charged with trying to sneak drugs into Lake County jail

Lake County jail officials have prevented inmates from bringing drugs into the Waukegan facility on two separate occasions this month, sheriff's office officials said.

The first attempt was April 4 when Mark Daniel Fine, 22, of Lindenhurst, was being processed, according to Deputy Chief Chris Covelli.

A court security officer performed an initial search on Fine but, during a subsequent, more thorough search, Covelli said a court security officer found a baggie filled with methamphetamine under the elastic band of Fine's underwear.

Fine was charged with illegal drug possession and already is facing five counts of child pornography possession and obstructing justice, according to county documents. His bail is currently set at $500,000, which means he needs to pay $50,000 to be released while his case is pending.

The second attempt to smuggle drugs into the jail was April 11 after Wauconda police arrested Stacy R. McKiernan, 45, and brought him to the Lake County jail for processing, Covelli said. During a search, correctional officers found a plastic baggie later filled with what was later determined to be cocaine tucked behind McKiernan's scrotum, Covelli said.

The next day the state's attorney's office charged McKiernan with bringing contraband into a penal institution, a felony.

McKiernan is also charged with reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and drug possession, according to court records. His bail is currently set at $300,000, so he would need to pay $30,000 to be released.