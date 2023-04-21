Civil War Show & Sale returns April 22 to DuPage Fairgrounds

The Chicagoland Civil War & Collector Arms Show and Sale returns from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road in Wheaton.

Dealers from throughout the U.S. will be offering thousands of Civil War items, as well as memorabilia from the Revolutionary War and the Spanish-American War.

Admission is $10. Visit chicagocivilwarshow.com for more information.