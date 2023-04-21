Bail set at $500K for man charged with attacking senior citizens in Westmont

A man is being held on $500,000 bail, accused of attacking two senior citizens in Westmont, breaking one victim's skull.

Tyrone Price, 42, of the 600 block of Marshall Avenue in Bellwood, is charged with three counts of aggravated battery -- victim 60 or older, one count of aggravated battery -- great bodily harm, and one count of battery.

According to Westmont police, Price attacked three people around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, without provocation, on the 300 block of West 60th Street.

A senior woman suffered a skull fracture, with bleeding on her brain; a bloody nose; and cuts to her knees and an arm, according to DuPage County court records.

A senior man suffered a bruised eye, facial scratches, bruises on his chest, and cuts to his knees and one arm.

Another man was punched in the nose.

To be freed pretrial, Price would need to post $50,000 bond.

His next court date is May 15.