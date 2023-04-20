West Chicago man flees police, ends up with 21 charges

A West Chicago man has been charged with leading police on a high speed chase last week on Route 59.

At approximately 11:30 p.m on April 13, West Chicago police officers observed Christian Casmiro, 25, fail to stop at a red light at the intersection of Route 59 and Forest Avenue, police officials said in a news release.

The officer began to pursue Casimiro, who was driving a 2015 Jeep Wrangler, at which point Casimiro began to speed up and fled. Officials said Casimiro then took the officer on a high-speed chase through a shopping mall parking lot, a residential area, over a grass hill and into the Timber Lake Apartment complex, reaching speeds of approximately 60 mph.

The pursuit ended when Casimiro reached a dead end and exited the Jeep, fleeing on foot, the release said. Casimiro was taken into custody a short time later in a stairwell at the apartment complex.

Casimiro is charged with one felony count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and 20 misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses.