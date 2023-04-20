 

West Chicago man flees, ends up with 21 charges, police say

 
By Griffin Krueger
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 4/20/2023 10:59 PM

A West Chicago man has been charged with leading police on a high speed chase last week on Route 59.

At approximately 11:30 p.m April 13, West Chicago police officers observed Christian Casmiro, 25, fail to stop at a red light at the intersection of Route 59 and Forest Avenue, police said in a news release.

 

The officer began to pursue Casimiro, who was driving a 2015 Jeep Wrangler, at which point Casimiro began to speed up and fled, police say. Casimiro then took the officer on a high-speed chase through a shopping mall parking lot, a residential area, over a grass hill and into the Timber Lake Apartment complex, reaching speeds of approximately 60 mph, police say.

The pursuit ended when Casimiro reached a dead end and exited the Jeep, fleeing on foot, the release said. Casimiro was taken into custody a short time later in a stairwell at the apartment complex.

Casimiro is charged with one felony count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and 20 misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses.

