Sprinkler system helped control kitchen fire at Woodridge nursing home

A kitchen fire broke out inside a Woodridge senior living facility Tuesday night. Fire officials said a sprinkler system helped keep the fire contained to the kitchen. Courtesy of Lisle-Woodridge Deputy Fire Chief Steve Demas

A sprinkler system helped keep a fire contained to a kitchen inside a Woodridge nursing home Tuesday night, authorities said.

The Lisle-Woodridge Fire District was notified of the blaze at about 9:15 p.m. after a fire alarm went off at the Cedarhurst senior living community along 75th Street. Responding firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire conditions in the kitchen area.

Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the fire, but the cause appears accidental, Deputy Fire Chief Steve Demas said Wednesday.

The building's sprinkler system held the fire to the kitchen. Firefighters used a hose line to extinguish the blaze within a few minutes.

"We did have smoke spread, but it could have been a significant issue for us given the age demographic" of the building's residents, Demas said.

Officials estimate the fire caused about $100,000 in damage, Demas said.

"Installed sprinkler systems are the most effective tool in our toolbox, as it relates to community risk reduction efforts," Fire Chief Keith Krestan said in a statement.

Due to the smoke, residents were temporarily relocated to other areas of the building. No injuries were reported.

Crews from the Darien-Woodridge Fire Protection District as well as the Westmont and Downers Grove fire departments assisted Lisle-Woodridge firefighters.