Panel discussion on the opioid epidemic April 27 in Schaumburg

Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison and state Rep. Michelle Mussman are among the hosts of a panel discussion next week on the opioid epidemic and its impact on the Northwest Suburbs.

The event is set for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Schaumburg Township District Library, 130 S. Roselle Road in Schaumburg.

Scheduled panelists include: Dr. Kiran Joshi, senior medical officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health; Erik Bady, recovery coach at the Cook County Department of Public Health; Laura Fry, executive director, and David Peress, outreach coordinator/drug checking technician trainee, at Live4Lali; and Dr. Kenji Oyasu of ModernMed Recovery.

Panelists will discuss current substance use trends, including information on fentanyl and xylazine, and attendees will receive training on administering naloxone from trained professionals.

The event is open to the public and attendees can register at https://bit.ly/3GFDoQx.