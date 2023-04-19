Northbrook public safety facilities to host open house

The Village of Northbrook will host a facilities open house April 29 to offer public tours of Fire Station 11, the Northbrook Police Station and the Public Works Fleet Maintenance Garage.

The village is planning to replace or renovate these three public safety facilities, which currently fail to meet operational needs and do not support modern practices, the village said.

Community feedback will be a "huge part" of determining the next steps, Village President Kathryn Ciesla said.

Fire Station 11, the headquarters, was built in 1971. The village police station was built in 1974. The maintenance garage was built in 1956. Each have significant shortfalls, the village said.

Tours of each facility will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 29. To plan for staffing needs at each site, the village requests registration by 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at northbrook.il.us/OpenHouseApril29form.