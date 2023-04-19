Glenview residents invited to open house

A Glenview resident open house will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22, in the lobby at Park Center, 2400 Chestnut Ave.

Residents can meet with representatives from Glenview municipal government and Northfield Township, the Glenview Public Library, the Glenview Park District, the Glenview Chamber of Commerce and police, fire and emergency dispatch.

People can get their Glenview Public Library cards, and there will be crafts and activities for children, plus light refreshments.

Attendance is limited to around 350 people, but there still may be tickets available for the chamber's 10th Bites & Brews from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at The Glen Club, 2901 W. Lake Ave.

Purveyors include R.J. Liquors, Chicago Wine, Hangar Two, Macushla, Yard House, Mullarkey, Johnny's Kitchen, Cafe el Tapatio, Social Inn, Wildfork, Glenview Grind, Chuck Lager America's Tavern and, the host and co-sponsor with Glenview Bank & Trust, The Glen Club.

Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. For tickets online, visit glenviewchamber.com. The Bites & Brews information is on the landing page.