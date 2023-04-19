DeVry University moving main campus from Naperville to Lisle

DeVry University's main campus is moving to a Lisle office park, less than a mile away from its current location in Naperville. Courtesy of the village of Lisle

DeVry University is relocating its main campus and administrative headquarters from Naperville to Lisle's I-88 corporate corridor this fall, village officials announced Wednesday.

The for-profit college chain is shifting operations to the Central Park of Lisle office complex near Naperville and Warrenville roads. The school's new main campus is expected to open by the start of an eight-week teaching session on Oct. 23.

"The new Home Office and Main Campus will enable us to provide the exceptional experience our students and colleagues deserve in a space better suited to meet their needs," DeVry Chief Operating Officer Elise Awwad said in a statement released by the village.

The main campus will be located on the building's fourth floor and will house five "OnLive" classrooms and a commons area for students, with access to vending and on-site tech support.

Situated along a Pace bus route, Central Park of Lisle has two office towers, 24-hour lobby security and an outdoor plaza.

"Lisle is committed to building partnerships that help provide the education and skills needed for the workforce and businesses of tomorrow," Mayor Christopher Pecak said. "DeVry University's announcement aligns with that goal by addressing the needs of area industries."

DeVry offers degree programs on-campus and online in accounting, business, health care, technology and other areas of study.

DeVry previously moved its administrative headquarters from Downers Grove to the current Naperville campus on Diehl Road in 2019.

A DeVry spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about the latest move.

The U.S. Department of Education announced last year that it had approved federal student loan forgiveness for 1,800 borrowers who had attended DeVry. The department "determined that the institution made widespread substantial misrepresentations about its job placement rates." The department last August said it had begun the formal process to recoup nearly $24 million from DeVry for the cost of discharging student loans.

DeVry then filed a lawsuit against the department in October.

"Our position has always been that any allegation or conclusion that DeVry misled students at any time is wrong, and we strongly believe the Department has mischaracterized DeVry's calculations and disclosure of graduate outcomes from past advertising," school officials said in a statement at the time. "It is worth emphasizing that these student claims date back to advertising that was used between 2008 and 2015, predating DeVry's establishment as an independent institution with a new Board and leadership."

DeVry also has campuses in Addison and Chicago.