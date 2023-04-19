Barron, three incumbents appear to be on way to District 211 board

Clockwise from top left, Michelle Barron, Peter Dombrowski, Steven Rosenblum and Kimberly Cavill are the winners of the Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 board race, according to Wednesday's uncertified final results.

With the final ballots counted, three incumbents and a newcomer continue to lead in the race for four seats on the Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 board of education.

Though Cook County's results of the April 4 election won't be certified until next Tuesday, all apart from two wards in Des Plaines and one in Hometown were considered final Wednesday, a spokesman for the county clerk's office said.

Leading in District 211 results are incumbent Kimberly Cavill with 10,579 votes, incumbent Steven Rosenblum with 10,455, incumbent Peter Dombrowski with 9,613, and newcomer Michelle Barron with 9,288.

Incumbent Mark Cramer was in fourth place at the end of Election Day, but the counting of subsequently arriving mail ballots has since dropped him to fifth with 8,833 votes.

To be valid and counted, mail ballots must have been postmarked by April 4 and received by the clerk's office by Tuesday.

The swearing-in of the four winners is scheduled for the board of education meeting on Thursday, April 27 -- two days after the official certification of results.

Among the other District 211 candidates in the crowded field, Jane Russell had 8,799 votes, Barbara Velez had 7,660, Susan Saam had 7,592, Meenal Dewan had 1,810, and Aiden Branss had 1,519.

Joan Sherrill, who dropped out of the race a couple weeks before the election, finished with 1,372 votes, while Angela Geitner, who dropped out two months earlier, received 960 votes.