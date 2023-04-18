Teens charged with gun crimes after Lake in the Hills raid

Two 19-year-olds were accused of having defaced handguns and large-capacity magazines, including a 50-round drum, following a police raid on a Lake in the Hills home, McHenry County court records show.

Alberto I. Pietri-Molina, of the 700 block of Highland Avenue in Elgin, was charged with six counts of illegally possessing firearms for possessing two handguns with removed serial numbers, as well as ammunition, despite a felony conviction and being younger than 21.

Jordan M. Aristud, of the 0-100 block of Deerpath Road in Lake in the Hills, was charged with possessing one firearm with serial number removed despite being younger than 21 and with an aggravated assault conviction, according to the complaint.

They also each face a felony charge for possessing alprazolam and petty violations for possessing the large-capacity magazines, according to the complaints.

Pietri-Molina, who remained in the McHenry County jail of Monday afternoon, also was charged with sexually assaulting a 17-year-old earlier this month. Aristud was released Saturday after posting 10% of his $20,000 bail.

A McHenry County SWAT team searched Aristud's home on the 0-100 block of Deerpath Road about 1:45 p.m. Friday, according to a Lake in the Hills Police Department news release.

Aristud pleaded guilty in February to misdemeanor aggravated assault in Kane County, court records show. He was sentenced to 12 months of conditional discharge.