Schaumburg considers tougher laws against street racing, 'takeovers'

A "street takeover" of Schaumburg's Progress Parkway on March 18 involved a gathering of more than 200 people watching illegal car stunts that caused $9,500 in damage to the road. Courtesy of Schaumburg Police Department

After a nighttime street takeover in Schaumburg last month in which reckless stunt driving was demonstrated for a crowd of more than 200 people -- resulting in $9,500 of road damage and the minor injury of a responding police officer -- officials are considering tougher village laws and penalties for such activities.

Fines of $1,000 to $10,000 per offense are proposed as well as raising the vehicle impound fee from its current $500 to $900.

While events like this began growing in popularity in Chicago last summer, a Northwest suburban task force has been created to better prevent and respond to any being planned locally, Schaumburg Police Chief Bill Wolf said.

The proposed Schaumburg ordinance recommended by the village board's legal committee Monday aims to be a better deterrent than existing state penalties for street racing, drifting, street sideshows and reckless driving, Wolf said.

"We haven't had anything like that in Schaumburg," he added of last month's street takeover. "It's definitely something we want to put a stop to as soon as possible."

"Drifting" is defined as causing a vehicle to spin, skid, slide, turn abruptly or sway by accelerating or braking.

Schaumburg police received a 911 call at 11 p.m. March 18 regarding reckless driving and a growing crowd of what was already approximately 200 people from about 40 vehicles at the new intersection of Progress Parkway and Parkside Drive on the Veridian development, Lt. Christy Lindhurst said.

One officer was struck by something from a passing vehicle at the gathering but declined a trip to the hospital, she added.

Wolf said the object was described as a towel or something similar with which the officer was whipped as the vehicle drove past.

The gathering took about a half-hour to clear from the time of the initial call.

Though no arrests were made at the scene, the ongoing investigation using surveillance video has led to charges against one person and pending charges against another, with more arrests possible, Lindhurst said.

Matthew K. Sim, 21, of Hanover Park received two misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and street sideshows.

Fines for the damage to the road are also underway, Wolf said.

He added that one of the appeals of the location was likely its proximity to the I-90 tollway for quick arrivals and getaways.

The full village board could consider final approval of the more stringent rules as soon as April 25.