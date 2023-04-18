Metra train strikes bicyclist near Mount Prospect

Traffic on Metra's Union Pacific Northwest line was behind schedule Tuesday evening after a train hit a bicyclist near Mount Prospect.

At 4:59 p.m., Metra issued an alert saying that Train No. 637 had hit the bicyclist and that inbound and outbound trains may be delayed up to 45 minutes.

Train No. 662 scheduled to depart Des Plaines at 6:01 p.m. was canceled.

No other information about the crash has been released.