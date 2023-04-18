Federal appeals court denies request to block Illinois' weapons ban

The federal appeals court in Chicago on Tuesday denied a request to block the state's ban on high-powered rifles while it faces legal challenges.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a request for an injunction by Robert Bevis, a firearms store owner in Naperville, while he appeals a ruling by U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall that found the ban "constitutionally sound."

Bevis sought the injunction last month, asking the appeals court to block the ban for himself and anyone else affected by the law.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.