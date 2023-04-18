Child escapes oncoming Metra train in Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect police found an 11-year-old unhurt Tuesday afternoon after a report that a bicyclist had been struck by a Metra train.

Police arrived at the scene of Emerson Street and Prospect Avenue at 4:33 p.m. The child had ridden a bicycle around the gates as a train on the Union Pacific Northwest line approached, police said.

The conductor sounded a horn, and the child jumped off the bike, which was then struck by the train.

Police were able to reach the child's father, who was nearby, and released the 11-year-old to his custody.

Inbound and outbound trains were delayed up to 45 minutes aft4er Train No. 637 hit the bike. Train No. 662 scheduled to depart Des Plaines at 6:01 p.m. was canceled.