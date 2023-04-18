All votes counted, Wilson maintains lead for final Naperville City Council seat

With all the votes counted from the election two weeks ago, Nate Wilson appears to have held on for the fourth and final Naperville City Council seat.

The results, however, won't become official until canvassing is completed on April 25.

DuPage and Will counties on Tuesday announced vote totals that include all provisional ballots and mail-in ballots postmarked by April 4. Wilson saw his election night lead over Meghna Bansal narrow, but he still maintained a 41-vote advantage.

"I'm excited," Wilson said. "I've been kind of waiting for the votes to come in but I feel pretty confident."

If the canvassing confirms the results, Wilson will be sworn in on April 30 along with three other council members and Scott Wehrli, who edged Benny White in the race to replace Steve Chirico for Naperville mayor.

Wilson, 38, finished with 10,430 votes compared to 10,389 for Bansal. Patrick Kelly, the lone incumbent in the race, topped the field of 11 city council candidates with 14,841 votes. Allison Longenbaugh, a library board member, finished with 14,422, and park board member Josh McBroom was third with 13,162.

Wilson, a software engineer for a financial services company, is a member of the city's Human Rights and Fair Housing Commission. During the campaign he focused on city finances.

After the April 30 inauguration, Wehrli and the new city council will hold their first meeting on May 2.

"It was great campaigning and going through this experience with all the other candidates," Wilson said.