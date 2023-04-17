Metea, Neuqua high schools forced to shift prom venues amid Matrix Club delays

Metea Valley and Neuqua Valley high schools needed to change prom venues because the much-anticipated Matrix Club in south Naperville isn't completed yet. Supply chain issues and construction delays have put the venue's opening months behind schedule. Courtesy of the Matrix Club

Because the much-anticipated opening of The Matrix Club has been delayed, Metea Valley and Neuqua Valley high schools are shifting their proms elsewhere this spring.

The venue in south Naperville was scheduled to open in the fall, but according to club officials, supply chain issues and construction delays have hampered progress on the 75,000-square-foot facility at the site of a shuttered Sam's Club on Route 59.

"The Matrix Club shares in the community's frustration regarding the delays -- we are expecting to open very soon," Samantha Crafton, doing publicity for the Matrix, said in an email.

After booking their proms at The Matrix Club, high school administrators from both schools over the past few months visited the venue multiple times for a status check. When it became clear The Matrix Club wouldn't be ready, each high school pivoted to alternate options.

Matrix Club staff members assisted in finding new prom sites on the original dates to avoid additional inconveniences.

"Over time, it just seemed like it wasn't going to get there," said Metea Valley Assistant Principal Dan DeBruycker. "There was some stress involved with the unknown, but luckily we both had backup options to work with."

Metea Valley will hold its prom April 28 at the Embassy Suites in Naperville. On May 13, Neuqua Valley will return to Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace, where the school has held its prom for the previous two decades.

"We were excited to be at a local facility that could offer great amenities," Neuqua Valley Principal Lance Fuhrer recently wrote to school families about The Matrix Club. "For the past 18 months, supply chain challenges have crippled efforts to open The Matrix, including everything from steel and glass to control panels and suppression systems."

DeBruycker and Fuhrer said communication with city officials over the past month made it clear The Matrix Club wouldn't be ready in time for prom. While Crafton said no specific opening date is available, Matrix Club and city officials expressed confidence the venue will be ready to host the senior brunches scheduled for Metea Valley and Neuqua Valley late next month.

"We have been and continue to do everything in our power to get The Matrix Club open as quickly as possible while still complying with all required permitting, inspections and other safety requirements as set forth by local officials," Crafton said.