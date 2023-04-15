Two 19-year-olds charged after police raid on a Lake in the Hills home

Lake in the Hills police and the McHenry County SWAT team took two 19-year-olds into custody after raiding a home on Deerpath Road Friday afternoon.

Alberto I. Pietri-Molina and Jordan M. Aristud are behind bars awaiting a preliminary hearing before a McHenry County judge Saturday morning.

Pietri-Molina is charged with one count of criminal sexual assault, six counts related to illegally owning firearms, two counts for defacing the identification marks on guns and one count of illegal drug possession.

Aristud is charged with single counts for illegally owning a firearm, defacing a firearm and illegal drug possession. Aristud is also charged with misdemeanor counts for not having a valid driver's license and possessing cannabis in a vehicle.

Police executed a search warrant on a home on the 0 block of Deerpath Road at around 1:45 p.m. Friday, according to a news release by Lake in the Hills Police issued late Friday night.

According to jail records, Aristud lives at the home that was raided and Pietri-Molina lives on the 700 block of Highland Ave. in Elgin.

Police officials were not immediately available to provide information on the investigation that led to the arrests.

Please check back for more information.