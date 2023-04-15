 

Superheroes take to the streets of Wheaton in 5K Fun Run

  • The Hulk, Spiderman, Captain America and Wonder Woman high-five and cheer on runners as they cross the finish line of the Superhero 5K Fun Run in Wheaton on Saturday.

    The Hulk, Spiderman, Captain America and Wonder Woman high-five and cheer on runners as they cross the finish line of the Superhero 5K Fun Run in Wheaton on Saturday. Mark Black Shaw Local News Network

  • Runners sprint off the starting line during the 2023 Superhero 5K Fun Run in Wheaton on Saturday.

    Runners sprint off the starting line during the 2023 Superhero 5K Fun Run in Wheaton on Saturday. Mark Black/Shaw Local News Network

  • Superheroes of all kinds took to the streets of Wheaton for the 2023 Superhero 5K Fun Run on Saturday.

    Superheroes of all kinds took to the streets of Wheaton for the 2023 Superhero 5K Fun Run on Saturday. Mark Black/Shaw Local News Network

  • Liam Roemer, 5 of Wheaton high-fives Wonder Woman and Spiderman as he crosses the finish line of the Superhero 5K Fun Run in Wheaton on Saturday.

    Liam Roemer, 5 of Wheaton high-fives Wonder Woman and Spiderman as he crosses the finish line of the Superhero 5K Fun Run in Wheaton on Saturday. Mark Black/Shaw Local News Network

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 4/15/2023 7:08 PM

Kids and adults in colorful costumes ran through the streets of Wheaton on Saturday morning as part of the Superhero 5K Fun Run.

Presented by the Wheaton Park District and Rotary Club of Wheaton A.M., the untimed race is open to runners and walkers of all levels.

 

It is a fundraiser for the Play for All Playground and Garden Foundation, as well as Rotary charities.

After the run, participants were invited to stick around for music, character meet and greets and more.

This year's race was in memory of Will Grosch. According to the park district's website, in the fall of 2019, the Fun Run in Color committee lost founding member Will Grosch to ALS. Will was a Rotarian and Play for All Playground and Garden Foundation board member who was instrumental in bringing this race to Wheaton in 2013.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 