Superheroes take to the streets of Wheaton in 5K Fun Run

Liam Roemer, 5 of Wheaton high-fives Wonder Woman and Spiderman as he crosses the finish line of the Superhero 5K Fun Run in Wheaton on Saturday. Mark Black/Shaw Local News Network

Superheroes of all kinds took to the streets of Wheaton for the 2023 Superhero 5K Fun Run on Saturday. Mark Black/Shaw Local News Network

Runners sprint off the starting line during the 2023 Superhero 5K Fun Run in Wheaton on Saturday. Mark Black/Shaw Local News Network

The Hulk, Spiderman, Captain America and Wonder Woman high-five and cheer on runners as they cross the finish line of the Superhero 5K Fun Run in Wheaton on Saturday. Mark Black Shaw Local News Network

Kids and adults in colorful costumes ran through the streets of Wheaton on Saturday morning as part of the Superhero 5K Fun Run.

Presented by the Wheaton Park District and Rotary Club of Wheaton A.M., the untimed race is open to runners and walkers of all levels.

It is a fundraiser for the Play for All Playground and Garden Foundation, as well as Rotary charities.

After the run, participants were invited to stick around for music, character meet and greets and more.

This year's race was in memory of Will Grosch. According to the park district's website, in the fall of 2019, the Fun Run in Color committee lost founding member Will Grosch to ALS. Will was a Rotarian and Play for All Playground and Garden Foundation board member who was instrumental in bringing this race to Wheaton in 2013.