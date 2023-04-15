Police chase ends in charges against West Chicago driver

A West Chicago man has been charged with leading police on a high-speed chase Thursday night after failing to stop at a red light.

Christian Casimiro, 25, appeared in DuPage County bond court Friday on a felony charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer. He also has been charged with 20 misdemeanor and petty traffic violations.

Judge Brian Telander ordered Casimiro held in county jail on $5,000 bail. He would have to post $500 to be released from custody.

The chase ensued after a West Chicago police officer saw a 2015 Jeep Wrangler fail to stop at a red light at Route 59 and Forest Avenue about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, prosecutors said.

The patrol officer started to follow the Jeep and turned on his emergency lights and sirens.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as Casimiro, began to slow down but then sped up and fled, prosecutors said. The driver then led the officer on a high-speed chase through a shopping mall, a residential area, over a grassy hill and into the Timber Lakes Apartment complex, prosecutors said.

Casimiro drove at speeds of approximately 60 to 65 miles per hour and ignored five stop signs and two traffic control devices, authorities said.

Casimiro reached a dead end, got out of his SUV and fled on foot. Casimiro was taken into custody a short time later with the use of a police dog in a stairwell at the apartment complex.

DuPage State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement that no drivers or pedestrians were injured.

"The alarming increase we have seen the past several months of motorists fleeing from police shows no signs of stopping," Berlin said. "I can't be more clear -- anyone who attempts to flee from police will be caught and will only find themselves facing more serious charges."

Casimiro is next due in court for his arraignment on May 11.