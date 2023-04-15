Characters, cosplay and pop culture converge at Schaumburg Library Comic Con

Schaumburg Library Comic Con®, which returned Saturday to Schaumburg Township District Library's Central Library, was filled with costumed characters, photo ops, crafts and activities.

Visitors of all ages could participate in a Jedi Academy, a comic drawing class, miniature painting, an escape room, and catch a School of Rock Schaumburg performance.

Comics, collectibles and other items were available to purchase from Keith's Komix and in the Artist Alley, which featured the work of local artists.

Those with a competitive nature could take part in an escape room, Comic Con Bingo and Mario Kart and Smash Brothers gaming.