Wheaton College celebrating legacy of alumnus Michael Gerson

On Tuesday, the Center for Faith, Politics and Economics at Wheaton College will present "God's Wordsmith: Michael Gerson's legacy remembered by David Brooks, Peter Wehner, and Scott Baker." The panel discussion will begin at 7 p.m. in Armerding Center, Room 190 Concert Hall, 520 E. Kenilworth Ave.

Celebrate the life and legacy of journalist and speechwriter Michael Gerson, Class of 1986, alongside some friends and colleagues who knew him best: political and cultural commentator David Brooks, writer and speechwriter Peter Wehner, and journalist and Wheaton friend Scott Baker.

Gerson, a syndicated columnist who died at age 58 last November, had worked as chief speechwriter and a senior policy adviser for President George W. Bush.

This event is free and open to the public.