Warrenville suspends residential battery recycling service

The city of Warrenville is suspending the residential battery recycling service that had been available at city hall.

Staff members must assess the new requirements for collection and the costs involved. An update will be provided if the city resumes the residential battery recycling service.

To learn how to recycle your residential batteries (except alkaline batteries), contact the Regional Household Hazardous Waste Facility in Naperville, 156 Fort Hill Drive.

The facility is open most Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Learn more at dupagecounty.gov/business_detail_T12_R251.php.