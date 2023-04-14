Mount Prospect house fire displaces residents

A fire late Thursday at a Mount Prospect house caused an estimated $30,000 in damage and displaced the residents, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the one-story, single-family home on the 300 block of North Owen Street at 10:15 p.m. by a resident after a smoke detector went off, fire officials said.

Smoke was visible from the eaves of the house when firefighters arrived.

It took firefighters about 10 minutes to bring the fire under control, though they remained on scene for more than an hour to check for hot spots and perform salvage operations.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but appears to be accidentally ignited from outside.

Fire investigators said the fire began on the front exterior and eventually moved into the home's attic.

The house was rendered uninhabitable and residents were able to find shelter with nearby family, fire officials said.