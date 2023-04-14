Hoffman Estates offers large electronics drop-off program on Mondays through Nov. 27

Hoffman Estates' large electronics drop-off program has begun for the season and will continue from 10 a.m. to noon each Monday through Nov. 27 at village hall, 1900 Hassell Road.

The program is offered in cooperation with the Solid Waste Agency of Northern Cook County (SWANCC).

The free drop-off program is only for residents of SWANCC member communities, which includes Hoffman Estates. Do not drop off electronics other than during the posted dates and times.

Due to recent changes in legislation, small household goods and some other materials no longer are accepted. For the full list of acceptable items, visit swancc.org/recycling/electronics-recycling.