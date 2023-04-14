District 214 administrator who oversees career pathways to become next Rolling Meadows High principal

The administrator who oversees Northwest Suburban High School District 214's Career Pathways program, which gained national recognition from First Lady Jill Biden this school year, will be the new principal at Rolling Meadows High School.

Megan Kelly, the district's director of academic programs and pathways, will succeed longtime Principal Eileen Hart, who welcomed Biden to Rolling Meadows in November. Kelly, whose $192,500-a-year hiring was approved by the school board Thursday night, officially begins her new role July 1.

After starting her career as a student teacher in Dublin, Ireland, and then teaching in Ohio, Kelly joined District 214 as an English teacher at Prospect High School, then became a facilitator for the district's Collaborative Interdisciplinary Curricular Initiative.

She was named Wheeling High School's English and fine arts division head in 2010. From 2014 to 2019, she served in a dual role as associate principal for instruction and division head for physical education and health at Elk Grove High School.

In her current role, Kelly oversees the district's 40 unique career pathways, which give students a chance to explore various careers through specialized courses and workplace experiences. That includes management of various work-based learning experiences, such as apprenticeships, internships and vocational training. She also facilitates the district's dual credit program -- the largest in the state -- and its academy, capstone and off-campus programs.

"The Rolling Meadows administration and staff do a wonderful job of innovating and creating authentic learning experiences for their students," Kelly said in a statement. "I can't wait to join that work and collaborate with all stakeholders to find new ways to meet the needs of the Rolling Meadows community."

Kelly earned a bachelor's degree in education from Kent State University and a master's degree in educational leadership from Concordia University.

Hart, who has been at the helm at Rolling Meadows since 2011, was named state High School Principal of the Year in March by the Illinois Principals Association. The recognition was in part for leading early implementation of the pathways program, officials said.

Hart announced last year she planned to retire at the end of this school year.