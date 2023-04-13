 

Mount Prospect hosts hazardous waste collection event for residents April 29

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 4/13/2023 12:34 PM

The Mount Prospect Public Works Department is hosting a special Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

The appointment only event will take place at the village's public works facility, 1700 W. Central Road. It is open to Mount Prospect residents only, and no business or commercial waste will be accepted.

 

To make an appointment online, visit https://tinyurl.com/ycyddcdt. Email or printout of appointment confirmation will be required for entry to the event. A limited number of appointments are available.

Residents can bring harsh chemical cleaners, paints, thinners, antifreeze, weed killers, insecticides and pesticides, and similar hazardous household products to the event. Explosives, fireworks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, agricultural chemicals and business wastes will not be accepted.

