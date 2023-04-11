Man barricaded inside Ingleside home gives up after being bitten by police dog

Dax the German shepherd, pictured here with various awards, helped apprehend a man who barricaded himself inside an Ingleside home early Tuesday morning. Courtesy Lake County Sheriff's Office

A 53-year-old man who barricaded himself inside an Ingleside home early Tuesday morning surrendered to police after being bitten by Lake County Sheriff's Office police dog Dax, officials said.

A person living on the 35600 block of North Lake Drive in Ingleside informed police the man, identified as Richard C. Huhn, entered their home and threatened to kill them, Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said Tuesday.

Covelli said the person had an order of protection against Huhn, which legally barred him from the home.

Police arrived at the home around 1:05 a.m. and tried to speak to Huhn who was in the home's garage and had placed objects by the side door to the garage to barricade himself inside, Covelli said.

Police told Huhn they would set Dax on him if he did not leave the garage but he refused, Covelli said.

Sheriff's deputies used a ram to force the door open, entered the garage and found Huhn hiding under a bench. Covelli said deputies told him to surrender and warned him they would release Dax on him if he didn't.

Huhn again refused to surrender, Dax was released and the German shepherd bit Huhn on the leg, Covelli said.

Huhn then surrendered. Dax's handler Deputy John Forlenza ordered the dog to release Huhn's leg and he was taken into custody, Covelli said.

Huhn received stitches at a hospital for the bite wound, Covelli said.

"Our canines are a tool we're able to utilize in situations such as this, where someone is committing a crime and threatening violence, to help prevent the deputies from being injured," Covelli said.

Huhn is charged with violating an order of protection and is expected to go before a Lake County judge Tuesday.

Dax and Forlenza have received several commendations for their efforts over the years. In October 2019, the pair appeared on the "Today" show as part of a segment on the country's top dogs. Dax was chosen as the top dog in the law enforcement category.

In November, Dax and Forlenza were featured on an ESPN 2 show, "Dynamic K9 Duos," after first place finishes in tracking and narcotics work by the U.S. Police Canine Association in Georgia.