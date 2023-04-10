Spring book sale

Friends of the Library will be holding a spring book sale April 21 through 23 at the Aspen Drive Library, 701 Aspen Drive, Vernon Hills. On April 23, participants can fill a supplied paper bag for $5. Multiple bags of books may be purchased. Educators who teach at schools in the library district may select books free with a valid school ID. All book sale proceeds support the Cook Memorial Public Library District. Cash, checks, and credit/debit cards accepted. No overnight holds. An annual group membership is $10 and lifetime membership is $50. Questions? Email friendsofcooklibrary@gmail.com, check the Facebook page or, call (847) 362-2330.