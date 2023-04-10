14-year-old boy charged with reckless driving, fleeing police

A 14-year-old Roselle boy has been charged with reckless driving after a chase through Carol Stream late Friday night.

DuPage County Judge Demetrios Panoushis ordered Monday that the boy be detained until his next court appearance on April 17.

Authorities allege that at 10:27 p.m., a police officer saw a car with no license plates turn out of a parking lot onto southbound Schmale Road. He followed it. But the driver fled, turned off the vehicle's lights and continued driving.

The officer lost track of the car, but then the juvenile turned onto Gary Avenue and turned the lights back on. The officer pursued it as the boy sped 80 mph in a 45-mph zone. The boy crashed into a tree at North Avenue and County Farm Road and left on foot. He turned himself in later that night to Carol Stream police.

Besides misdemeanor reckless driving, he is charged with felony aggravated fleeing or eluding a police officer.