Schaumburg Public Works to hold drawing contest for children

The Schaumburg Engineering and Public Works Department is hosting a drawing contest for children to win a chance to have their artwork featured at an upcoming village event.

The contest is open to village residents enrolled in kindergarten through eighth grade. Relatives of Schaumburg village employees are not eligible.

To enter, young artists must submit drawings as a way of thanking the village's public works staff. Submissions can include drawings of people, projects, or vehicles and should be created on an 8.5-inch by 11-inch sheet of paper.

Original drawings will be accepted through 5 p.m. April 28. Scan the artwork and submit a digital copy via email along with the student's name, age and grade to lwalter@schaumburg.com. There is no fee to enter.

Winners will be contacted by May 5 and recognized at the Engineering and Public Works Open House on May 20 or at a village board meeting.

For questions regarding the contest, contact Laurie Walter at lwalter@schaumburg.com or call (847) 923-6612.