One iguana dies, several pets rescued from house fire in Fox River Grove

One iguana perished, but several other pets were rescued from a fire Sunday at a house in Fox River Grove.

The fire at the home on the 9700 block of Gallek Road began about 1:30 p.m. and took almost two hours to put out, according to the Fox River Grove Fire Protection.

The fire was mainly in the rear of the house, mostly in the garage area. There was also fire in the attic.

No people were home at the time, but dogs and cats were rescued.

No firefighters were injured fighting the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There is no damage estimate at this time.

Several fire departments assisted, including companies from Algonquin, Huntley, Barrington Countryside and Cary.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District provided station coverage.