Secretary of State Senior Seminar April 14

State Rep. Brad Stephens is hosting his second annual Secretary of State Super Senior Seminar and Rules of the Road Presentation from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 14.

The event will take place at the Salvation Army Norridge Citadel Community Center, 8354 W. Foster Ave., Norridge.

"This event will have lots of options for seniors in our community, including driver's license renewal and a Rules of the Road presentation," Stephens said in an announcement of the event.

RSVP is required by calling (773) 444-0611.

Individuals ages 65 and older may obtain a free, non-expiring State of Illinois photo ID card. Drivers ages 79 and older are required to take a driving test to renew their driver's licenses and must visit a Driver Services facility.

Stephens, a Republican from Rosemont, represents the 20th House District, which includes Rosemont, Des Plaines and Park Ridge, as well as the Northwest side of Chicago.