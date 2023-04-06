Naperville poised to provide up to $500,000 for tornado yard damage

The Naperville City Council is poised to grant up to $500,000 to help pay for extensive yard damage caused by a June 2021 tornado. Courtesy of the Naperville Tornado Relief Fund

The Naperville Tornado Relief Fund and the MP Foundation, a nonprofit organization, are working to repair Naperville yards extensively damaged by a June 2021 tornado. Courtesy of the Naperville Tornado Relief Fund

The Naperville City Council is poised to provide up to $500,000 to assist with yard restoration for homeowners who suffered significant damage from an EF-3 tornado in June 2021.

With Wednesday's 8-1 vote -- Mayor Steve Chirico was the lone "no" -- council members directed the city staff to create a funding agreement that will add to the $1 million in state funding already allocated to the Naperville Tornado Relief Fund through the MP Foundation, a nonprofit organization.

The yard initiative originated from community organizers Kristy Kennedy and Kelly Dougherty, who have been seeking city help for nearly two years. Three funding options were available for the city council at Wednesday's meeting -- up to $100,000, $200,000 and $350,000 -- all less than the $500,000 sought by Kennedy at a previous meeting.

Councilwoman Jennifer Bruzan Taylor, however, made the motion and received enough support to fund the program at the requested amount of $500,000. A resolution for the allocation of funds will appear at a future meeting for final approval.

The money will pay for work to clear dangerous debris still embedded in lawns and repair yard damage caused by the Father's Day tornado in 2021. The damage isn't covered by insurance.

"We're going to be able to help so many more people with this," Kennedy said Thursday.

Kennedy spoke at Wednesday's meeting before the vote, defending her organization's work during a series of questions by Chirico, Councilman Paul Hinterlong and, especially, Councilman Paul Leong.

Leong criticized the boundary of the program that doesn't include neighborhoods west of Wehrli Road. Kennedy countered that the eligible area was established through National Weather Service data that showed the most significant storm effects occurred east of Wehrli and south of 75th Street.

Chirico and Hinterlong questioned the allocation of money without knowing the budget. Kennedy said the money must be in place to know how many homeowners can be helped this summer.

Bruzan Taylor and council members Ian Holzhauer, Patrick Kelly and Benny White spoke in defense of Kennedy and her group. Holzhauer addressed the tone of some of the questioning.

"I think it's important that we have respect in the community," Holzhauer said. "This is a group of volunteers that have put forth countless hours toward trying to help their fellow residents."

According to the Naperville Tornado Relief Fund website, grant applications must be completed by homeowners by May 26. Kennedy said financial allocations will be decided in the following weeks, and then work will commence.

Two vetted contractors are in place, although Kennedy said there are options for homeowners to use other contractors.

Kennedy said that if money remains after the work is completed, it will be returned to the city and state.

When asked by Leong about expanding the program, Kennedy said it's up to the city council to act.

"We're volunteers, and we're doing what we can," she said. "But to do more really requires the city and the city council to help out.

"I really hope that long-term disaster relief is addressed and that a plan comes out of this whole thing," Kennedy said. "It just needs to happen."