Barron passes Cramer for fourth seat on District 211 board as vote count continues

Michelle Barron moved past incumbent Mark Cramer for fourth place in the race for four seats on the Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 board of education Thursday as counting of mail ballots continued.

With the results still unofficial, Barron had 8,835 votes as of late Thursday to Cramer's 8,666.

Incumbents Kimberly Cavill, Steven Rosenblum and Peter Dombrowski still led the crowded field of 10 candidates.

Cavill had 10,084 votes late Thursday, Rosenblum had 9,953 and Dombrowski had 9,398.

Barron was among the candidates endorsed by the district's teachers union, as were Cavill, Rosenblum and Jane Russell, who sits sixth with 8,377 votes.

Cramer was endorsed by the conservative group Citizens for Kids Education, along with Dombrowski, Barbara Velez, who is seventh with 7,515 votes, and Susan Saam who is eighth with 7,463 votes.